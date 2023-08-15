91º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old man from Tamarac

Felix Santiago suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, according to relatives

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Broward County, Tamarac
Felix Santiago. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

TAMARAC, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man from Tamarac.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, Felix Santiago was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday, near the 10000 block of East Clairmont Circle.

St. Louis said Santiago was wearing a gray shirt and pants, and he was last seen driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Florida tag Z2PTQ.

Relatives told detectives that Santiago suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email