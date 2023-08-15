Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old man from Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man from Tamarac.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, Felix Santiago was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday, near the 10000 block of East Clairmont Circle.

St. Louis said Santiago was wearing a gray shirt and pants, and he was last seen driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Florida tag Z2PTQ.

Relatives told detectives that Santiago suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).