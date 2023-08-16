87º

Miami-Dade teachers, others march to protest Florida’s Black history standards

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Black history protest (WPLG)

MIAMI – A group of “teachers, students, community members and Teamsters” marched to the Miami-Dade school board headquarters Wednesday in protest of Florida’s controversial Black history standards.

The protest is being organized by the Miami Center for Racial Justice.

At issue in particular is a state curriculum standard to teach middle school students “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

The march is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Booker T. Washington Senior High School, located at 1200 NW 6th Ave. in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

It’s scheduled to finish at 1 p.m. at the district’s administration building at 1450 NE 2nd Ave.

Facebook live stream:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

