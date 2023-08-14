South Florida educator who helped write Black history curriculum says state should make changes

There is a new twist in the controversial curriculum changes to Florida’s Black history studies ahead of the upcoming school year.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is a new twist in the controversial curriculum changes to Florida’s Black history studies ahead of the upcoming school year.

An educator who helped write that course believes the state should have a do-over.

South Florida history teacher Roberto Fernandez is one of 13 people who wrote the new state curriculum.

He is the first — and only one — to publicly say it needs to change.

In his letter to Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Fernandez wrote, “When Floridians express apprehension about teaching the standards because they feel that this will make them ‘lie to the kids,’ we should listen.”

Fernandez is the first workgroup member to give legitimacy to the angry public outcry that lessons fail to convey the human atrocity of Florida’s racist past.

July Perry was one of the African Americans who was killed in the Ocoee incident in 1920.

That Ocoee massacre, in the standards, is in instruction about violence perpetrated against and by African Americans.

Few have been more critical of the new standards than South Florida historian Marvin Dunn, who joined This Week in South Florida from the sites of racist massacres a century ago.

“These teachers are here to learn the truth so that they don’t pass on the lies that the state standards now want them to teach,” Dunn said.

Fernandez, in his letter, called the workgroup an honor and privilege, though he asks to reconvene it to improve.

Dunn was asked if he would advocate for that.

“No!” he said. “Go back and make it better, but don’t use those stooges, don’t use those handpicked Republican extremists.”