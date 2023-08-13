This Week in South Florida: Marvin Dunn

On Sunday, a bus filled with Miami-Dade teachers immersed itself in Florida history, specifically African American history, to learn firsthand about racist atrocities Black citizens endured a century ago in Ocoee and in Rosewood.

The tour was led by professor, author and South Florida historian Marvin Dunn.

Few people know Black history in Florida as intimately, and few have been more outspoken against the new education standards.

