This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Marvin Dunn

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On Sunday, a bus filled with Miami-Dade teachers immersed itself in Florida history, specifically African American history, to learn firsthand about racist atrocities Black citizens endured a century ago in Ocoee and in Rosewood.

The tour was led by professor, author and South Florida historian Marvin Dunn.

Few people know Black history in Florida as intimately, and few have been more outspoken against the new education standards.

Dunn joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

