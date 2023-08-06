This Week in South Florida: Lisa Miller

Last week, five insurance companies got the go-ahead to stage a takeover.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week, five insurance companies got the go-ahead to stage a takeover.

They’ll be taking over 184,000 property insurance policies currently covered by Citizens, Florida’s insurer of last resort.

There’s a good chance some of us here right now are among those.

Citizens has grown to a financially dangerous size as the state tries to manage the crisis.

Former deputy insurance commissioner and one of the state’s industry experts, Lisa Miller, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to walk her through the good news, bad news situation. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.