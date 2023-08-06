This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

Several members of congress visited the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus last week, absorbing up close and firsthand the horrific crime scene.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Several members of congress visited the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus last week, absorbing up close and firsthand the horrific crime scene.

It leads to the question – what, if anything, might this visit change?

Since that Valentine’s Day five years ago, 3,000 more mass shootings in the U.S. have taken place, according to the Gun Violence Archive, including schools in Uvalde and Nashville, where parents presume their most precious will be safe, but time and time again, realize they may not be.

In the month after the Parkland catastrophe in 2018, Florida’s conservative legislature and governor- then Rick Scott - passed gun safety laws that were unprecedented in thestate, largely because of personal attachment they saw or, for some, felt.

A few days ago, two South Florida Congressmen, Democrat Jared Moskowitz and Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, led a site visit to Stoneman Douglas high’s 1200 building, frozen in time as a crime scene for the last five years.

