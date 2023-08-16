Police: Florida mother encourages son to commit murder

Detectives arrested Keith Agee, right, and his mother, Sheila Agee, left, for the murder of Brooklyn Sims, center, on Friday in Escambia County.

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A 50-year-old Florida mother encouraged her 20-year-old son to kill the 18-year-old mother of his two-year-old daughter, according to the Escambia Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives accused Keith Agee of fatally shooting Brooklyn Sims as she was working on Friday at a Home Depot in Escambia County.

“If you don’t come kill her, you a mf [expletive],” Sheila Agee wrote to her son adding information about the victim’s whereabouts, according to police.

Sims was working for RGIS, a contractor of Home Depot conducting an inventory at the store when the gunman killed her. Two others suffered graze injuries.

“Shi ain’t do nun but cost me money,” Keith Agee wrote to his mother, according to police.

After the shooting, Keith Agee called the Pensacola Police Department from a nearby restaurant and he surrendered. Keith Agee is facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Detectives arrested Sheila Agee after she attended a memorial on Monday at Davis Park in Citronelle, Alabama. She is facing a charge of principal to first-degree premeditated murder.