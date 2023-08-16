Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a fatal shooting on Wednesday in Coral Springs.

A search ensued after the shooting on Tuesday night at a two-story apartment building at 9267 Ramblewood Drive that is part of the MAA Coral Springs rental community, according to police.

Shortly after 12:35 a.m., the Coral Springs Police Department announced on social media that a suspect was in custody.

Early Wednesday morning, the department also reported that the victim’s family had yet to be notified, so they were unable to release the identities of the victim and the suspect.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story.

Related social media

Update - 12:33am: The suspect has been taken into custody. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) August 16, 2023

Watch the 6 a.m. report

Location