Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in case of woman accused of attacking Broward deputy

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A judge denied the motion to suppress evidence on Thursday in the case involving a Broward woman that was accused of attacking a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy last May.

In court, the jury heard from the state and defense— in relation to the alleged incident involving Kianna Cooper and BSO deputy Steven Davis.

Cooper is fighting her arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer.

She claims it was Davis who got physical and that his own bodycam video proves it.

Body cam video from the 2022 incident shows Davis approaching Cooper’s car and asking for her ID at which time she asks “why?”

The judge referenced the video in court on Thursday.

“The deputy didn’t ask once, not twice, not three times, but at least four times,” he said.

The deputy responds that she must produce ID or else she will go to jail.

Cooper was allegedly on the phone with her mom, who supposedly heard the exchange.

A few seconds later, Davis was seen grabbing the door handle and from there, things escalated and got physical.

Cooper testified in court that she received several blows to her head and injuries to her face, arms and legs during that tussle, and Davis testified that he was bleeding profusely from his head as a result of being attacked by Cooper.

Ultimately, Cooper was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

The next court date is tentatively set for Oct. 19.