GOP candidate Chris Christie rips Trump, DeSantis at town hall event in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke at a town hall event in South Miami on Friday morning ahead of the opening face-off of the 2024 GOP presidential campaign.

Christie discussed his plans to “unite the country” at Casa Cuba restaurant, located at 5859 SW 73rd St.

Dozens gathered for the event happening just days before he will debate other Republican presidential hopefuls who are vying for the party’s nomination, with candidates that include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“We gotta be willing to take on the beast of government. I want to set up educational freedom accounts in this country and we will clean up the crime in these cities,” Christie said during the event.

While at the town hall event, Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon asked Christie about his views on DeSantis and former President Donald Trump’s views on ending birthright citizenship.

“I wouldn’t end that. If we fix the immigration system in a way that’s logical, we wouldn’t be having this argument,” he said.

Cristie is one of the few GOP candidates that has called out Trump over his claims of a stolen election and four indictments.

“It was a lie on election night, it was a lie on January 6th, and it’s a lie today,” said Christie.

During the event, Christie also took jabs at DeSantis, including his actions against Disney.

“The best way I think the governor (DeSantis) can be involved in this is not to be,” he said.

Local 10 News spoke with lifelong Democrats who were impressed with Christie.

“I think Chris Christie attracts Independents, Democrats and Republicans because he cares about the entire U.S.,” said Horace Feliu, a registered Democrat.

“I’m registered a Democrat, but I believe I’m going to leave soon. I like the things I heard today,” said town hall guest Andreana Jackson.

Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg also confirmed that following the town hall meeting at Casa Cuba, Christie arrived at Versailles Restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, where he is expected to speak.

