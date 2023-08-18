North Miami swears in new police chief

Joined by friends, family and local law enforcement leaders and officials, Cherise Gause took her oath of office as the North Miami Police Department’s new chief Friday.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami officially has a new police chief.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, was also in attendance.

Gause was a longtime high-ranking member of the Miami Police Department before being hired in North Miami, replacing Chief Larry Juriga, who retired earlier this year.

From 2019: Cherise Gause during her time with the Miami Police Department.

She’s the first Haitian-American woman to lead North Miami’s police force and, at the time of her swearing-in, the fourth Black woman leading a law enforcement agency in Miami-Dade County, Wilson said.

“History was made today at North Miami!” Wilson posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Proud to honor (Gause) and her trailblazing accomplishments.”