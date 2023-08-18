Pembroke Park town hall meeting gets heated as commissioner refuses to back down from controversial comments

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A Pembroke Park commissioner doubled down while responding to allegations that he created a hostile work environment.

There were fireworks at Pembroke Park Town Hall during a commission meeting Thursday night.

At one point the commission calling roll and Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs keeps talking.

This comes after a report states evidence shows examples of Jacobs’ bullying, including threatening and humiliating behavior, and verbal abuse.

“If everything they said was true, it’s not illegal to be an a**hole,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs refused to participate in the investigation and claims he’s the one who has been harassed.

As for the 13 people who came forward against him, he said, “There is a spin on every story you’re hearing.”

Asked if they’re all lying, Jacobs said, “Oh yes, there’s a huge level of dishonesty going on.”

“The former finance director says I’m anti-Semitic. You’ll see as you go on to my Facebook page, I’m very involved in the Jewish community here.”

His Facebook page shows photos of loved ones, and a message while wearing a hat that says “I identify as a threat.”

“We have morale issues throughout the town. We have a lot of employees who aren’t happy. They aren’t comfortable - they don’t feel safe.”