HSBC looking to find permanent home for furry friends King, Rocket

The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced King Local 10 viewers.

King is a 2-year-old Schnauzer mix and weighs about 38 pounds.

He is a sweet dog and was given up by his previous owner whose landlord said that no pets were allowed in the home.

According to Wachter, King is good with children and cats. He is also potty trained.

King was a little shy making his Local 10 News debut but will need time to settle in with his new family. He has been at the shelter for three days.

Wachter also said his new owner can schedule a dog meet with King or any other dog at the shelter.

Wachter also spoke to Local 10 about Rocket the cat.

Rocket the cat is looking for a forever home. (WPLG)

Rocket is cream-colored and around 5 months old. She said he is sweet, friendly and looking for a forever home.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and other furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.