79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 dead, 1 injured during crash in Miami-Dade’s Naranja area

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Naranja, Traffic
The driver of a black Cadillac was traveling southbound on South Dixie Highway when he struck a man and overturned at about 3 a.m., near Southwest 271 Street, according to FHP.

NARANJA, Fla. – One man died and another was injured during a crash early Friday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a black Cadillac was traveling southbound on South Dixie Highway when he struck a man and overturned at about 3 a.m., near Southwest 271 Street, according to FHP.

The pedestrian died on the street, and fire rescue personnel used a helicopter to take the driver to the Jackson South Medical Center, according to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

FHP troopers closed the area during the investigation.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

Location

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email