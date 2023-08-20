1 dead, 1 injured during crash in Miami-Dade’s Naranja area

The driver of a black Cadillac was traveling southbound on South Dixie Highway when he struck a man and overturned at about 3 a.m., near Southwest 271 Street, according to FHP.

NARANJA, Fla. – One man died and another was injured during a crash early Friday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian died on the street, and fire rescue personnel used a helicopter to take the driver to the Jackson South Medical Center, according to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

FHP troopers closed the area during the investigation.

