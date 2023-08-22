1 hospitalized after crash involving school bus, SUV in Cutler Bay

Sky 10 over school bus involved in crash in Cutler Bay.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a crash involving a school bus and an SUV, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. in the area of Southwest 216th Street and Frontage Road.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, one adult was transported via private ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.

It’s unclear whether any students were onboard the bus at the time.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Sky 10 over SUV involved in crash in Cutler Bay. (WPLG)