85º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police respond to report of cocaine washing ashore at Crandon Park

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crandon Park
Cocaine washed up on the public beach at Miami-Dade County's Crandon Park on Monday.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police officers were investigating a report that a brick of cocaine had washed ashore on Monday afternoon at Crandon Park near Key Biscayne.

Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said there was an investigation at 4000 Crandon Boulevard, but he couldn’t confirm how much cocaine there was.

The Miami-Dade police officers responded to a public park’s lifeguard station identified as number 2, according to Miami-Dade police scanner traffic.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

Location

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Sanela Sabovic joined Local 10 News in September 2012 as an assignment editor and associate producer. In August 2015, she became a full-time reporter and fill-in traffic reporter. Sanela holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications with a concentration in radio, television and film from DePaul University.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email