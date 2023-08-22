Police respond to report of cocaine washing ashore at Crandon Park

Cocaine washed up on the public beach at Miami-Dade County's Crandon Park on Monday.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police officers were investigating a report that a brick of cocaine had washed ashore on Monday afternoon at Crandon Park near Key Biscayne.

Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said there was an investigation at 4000 Crandon Boulevard, but he couldn’t confirm how much cocaine there was.

The Miami-Dade police officers responded to a public park’s lifeguard station identified as number 2, according to Miami-Dade police scanner traffic.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

