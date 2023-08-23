Family, police hold news conference seeking justice in 2022 Palmetto Expressway killing

DORAL, Fla. – The family of Timothy Starks joined Miami-Dade police in holding a news conference Wednesday pleading for justice in a fatal shooting last year on the Palmetto Expressway.

Starks, 20, had just gotten out of jail on the afternoon of March 16 when he and the driver, Dante Collins Banks, when someone fired a barrage of bullets into the the red Nissan Altima he was riding in near Okeechobee Road.

Banks, also 20, survived the shooting, but Starks did not. Police still haven’t solved the case.

Miami-Dade police officials and Starks’ family members pleaded for the public to come forward with information. Family members said solving the case would give them “closure.”

“My Timothy was only 20 years old, very funny, had nothing but life in him,” Starks’ mother said. “He wanted to be a real estate agent, business, loved math, but it was all so tragically taken away from him March 16.”

Detectives said they believed that during such a busy time on the highway, someone must have seen something.

“We’re asking the community to come forward,” Miami-Dade police Detective Jonathan Sabel said. “Any information would help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Watch the news conference: