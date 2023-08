A Pembroke Pines police officer shot and killed a dog that bit him Wednesday.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines police officer serving court papers shot and killed a dog that bit him Wednesday morning.

Police said the officer was serving an injunction in the 21000 block of Northwest Third Place, in the Holly Lake mobile home park, and was injured from the bite.

The mobile home park is located just west of U.S. 27.

That officer is being treated for his injuries, police said.