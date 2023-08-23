Report of nearby gunman causes scare at northwest Miami-Dade school; lockdown lifted

A man with a gun on or near the Barry University campus caused a nearby school to go on lockdown Wednesday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A report of a man with a gun near Hubert O. Sibley K-8 Academy caused the northwest Miami-Dade school to go into lockdown Wednesday afternoon; however, no one was hurt and officials soon lifted the “code red” status.

The school, located at 255 NW 115th St., is adjacent to the Barry University campus in nearby Miami Shores.

According to police, someone reported the armed man to be on or near the Barry campus, prompting the K-8 school to lock down. Police later took the man into custody.

It’s not clear why the suspect was in the area or what he was doing with the gun.

Hubert O. Sibley later lifted its lockdown and parents picked up their children in a “controlled dismissal,” where school staff held students in the cafeteria until their names were called, one by one, to be reunited with their parents.

