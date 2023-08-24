Arsonist caught on camera setting fire to Oakland Park church’s doors

Surveillance video released Thursday shows an arsonist setting fire to a church in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is searching for the person who was captured on surveillance video setting fire to the front doors of a church in Oakland Park.

The incident was reported around 1:40 a.m. Aug. 14 at 2600 NW 21st Ave.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

“After extinguishing the fire, firefighters alerted deputies to evidence that the fire at the Power Outreach Ministry may have been intentionally set,” Codd said Thursday in a news release. “The Oakland Park City Fire Marshal responded to the scene and determined the fire to be arson.”

Surveillance video released Thursday shows the arsonist carrying a gas can in the parking lot before pouring liquid on the front doors of the church and setting a paper towel on fire.

The arsonist then used the paper towel to set the doors on fire.

According to authorities, the fire caused more than $1,000 in damage.

Codd said the arsonist fled westbound on Northwest 26th Street after igniting the fire.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the person seen in the video is asked to contact BSO Detective Robert O’Dor at 954-321-4849 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.