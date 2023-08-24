Pedestrian airlifted after crash at Opa-locka warehouse

Medics airlifted a pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday after a crash at a warehouse in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Medics airlifted a pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday after a crash at a warehouse in Opa-locka.

The crash happened at around 11 a.m. at 12345 NW 38th Ave., just north of the Gratigny Parkway. The address corresponds to food products supplier Sherwood Food Distributors.

Video from Sky 10 showed firefighters loading a man into a medical helicopter and an Opa-locka police officer parked next to the driver of a red truck, though it’s not clear if that driver was involved in the crash.

Authorities haven’t elaborated on the pedestrian’s condition as of noon Thursday. They haven’t said whether the driver will face any charges.