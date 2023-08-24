88º

All clear given after ‘suspicious incident’ reported at Pembroke Pines school

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as a precaution due to “a report of a suspicious incident on campus,” police confirmed.

The school is located at 12800 Taft St.

Pembroke Pines police said there are no confirmed threats at this time.

“Officers are checking the campus to ensure the continued safety of all students & staff,” the police department posted on X. (Formerly Twitter.)

A spokeswoman for the school district later confirmed that the all clear had been given.

No other details were immediately released.

