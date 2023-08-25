Hialeah man accused of possessing 100+ files of child pornography

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 54-year-old man from Hialeah was arrested Thursday after authorities found him to be in possession of multiple files containing child pornography, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

Pedro Humberto Castillo-Paez, who is a Colombian citizen, was arrested on eight counts of possession of material showing the sexual performance of a child.

According to his arrest report, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip on July 19, 2022, from Google regarding a Google subscriber who had uploaded 122 files that contained child pornography.

Miami-Dade police said a detective assigned to the case discovered that the account holder had uploaded images and videos consistent with child pornography.

According to the arrest report, some images showed nude girls under the age of 6.

The youngest girl who appeared in one of the videos appeared to be under the age of 5 and the eldest girl who appeared in a video appeared to be under the age of 12, the report stated.

Police said a search warrant was executed at Castillo-Paez’s home on Thursday and he was taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, he provided a “full confession” to authorities.

Jail records show that as of Friday, Castillo-Paez was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an immigration hold.