Man known as ‘Nae Nae’ arrested in 2022 stabbing over money, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday after accusing him of stabbing a victim multiple times in southwestern Miami-Dade County last January.

According to an arrest warrant, Miami-Dade police officers received a call in reference to a stabbing around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2022, near the 13000 block of Monroe Street, in the county’s Richmond Heights area.

Upon arrival, police said the victim was lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his chest and arm.

Authorities said the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

The victim told police that he was stabbed by Daniel Tunsil, whom he referred to as “Nae Nae,” and said he had known him for approximately two weeks after seeing him on Jackson Street, which is a couple blocks away from his home.

The victim said he and Tunsil engaged in a verbal dispute over money which eventually led to a physical altercation, according to the warrant.

The warrant stated during the altercation, Tunsil pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the left arm and twice in the chest.

Police said the victim did not possess a weapon at any time during the altercation.

Following the stabbing, the victim said he saw Tunsil fleeing the scene in a red Ford F-150 pickup truck before he was transported to the hospital, according to police.

Detectives said they spoke with one female witness who said she observed the victim and Tunsil arguing outside. After asking the victim and Tunsil “Is everything OK?” the victim said, “Everything was fine.”

Moments later, the witness saw Tunsil attempting to punch the victim but miss which is when he pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim and the witness positively identified the suspect through a photo lineup.

According to the arrest warrant, Tunsil is facing one charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a deadly weapon.

As of Friday afternoon, Tunsil was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond was set at $50,000.