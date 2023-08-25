Shaq set to open Big Chicken in Doral by late 2023

DORAL ,Fla. – Shaquille O’Neal is hoping that his brand of chicken will be a slam dunk in South Florida.

The Miami Heat legend is set to open his franchise Big Chicken in Doral, its first location in South Florida.

According to the restaurant’s website, the location at Doral Place 87, at 5635 NW 87th St., will be open before the end of 2023.

Images from the Shaquille O'Neal-owned Big Chicken restaurant franchise. (Courtesy, Big Chicken)

The restaurant is also planning to open location in Orlando and Melbourne.

Big Chicken, which was founded by the basketball Hall of Famer, is owned and operated by DMD Ventures.

DMD Ventures also owns and operates Twin Peaks, Papa Johns Pizza and Candlewood Suites.

The chain, which currently has a couple of locations on the West Coast, will join California-based fast food chain Carls Jr., which is expected to open its first South Florida restaurant in Doral later this year.