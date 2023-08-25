‘Swatting call’ reported at Miami-Dade high school

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are investigating a “swatting call” that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, police received a call about a possible shooting at Hialeah Senior High School around 12:30 p.m.

Hialeah police Sgt. Jose Torres said Hialeah and Miami-Dade police officers responded to the school at 251 E. 47th St. and placed the campus on lockdown as they investigated.

He said it was later determined that the call was a “swatting prank call.”

(WPLG)

Swatting is “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”

Torres said the school has been deemed safe.

“We urge parents to speak to their children and inform them on the serious consequences facing these calls,” he said in an email to Local 10 News.

No arrests have been made at this time.