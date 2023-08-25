With possible tropical system headed to Florida, state Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday begins Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The second Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin Saturday, Aug. 26 and will run through Friday, Sept. 8.
The tax holiday comes as models agree on a surge of tropical air into Florida Monday into Wednesday next week ahead of a cold front plunging into the southeastern states.
Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry says this will make for a stormy start to next week across South Florida whether or not an organized tropical system forms.
There are several more items included on this year’s tax-exempt list along with flashlights, generators, batteries, pet food and several household products.
Below is a list of all qualifying items:
Selling for $10 or less
•Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
Selling for $15 or less
•Manual can openers
• Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
• Cat litter pans
• Pet waste disposal bags
• Hamster or rabbit substrate
Selling for $20 or less
•Reusable ice
• Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
• Pet pads
Selling for $25 or less
•Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds
Selling for $30 or less
•Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach
• Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues
• Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock
• Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers
• Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer
• Trash bags
Selling for $40 or less
•Portable self-powered light sources
• Pet beds
Selling for $50 or less
• Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
• Gas or diesel fuel tanks
• Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: ○ AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
Selling for $60 or less
• Nonelectric food storage coolers
• Portable power banks
Selling for $70 or less
•Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
• Fire extinguishers
• Carbon monoxide detectors
Selling for $100 or less
• Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
• Ground anchor systems
• Portable pet kennels or pet carriers
• Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds
• Over-the-counter pet medications
Selling for $3,000 or less
• Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
For further information on qualifying items, please call the Florida Department of Revenue at 850-488-6800. For the complete list of items click on this link.