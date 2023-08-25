With possible tropical system headed to Florida, state Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax holiday begins Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The second Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will begin Saturday, Aug. 26 and will run through Friday, Sept. 8.

The tax holiday comes as models agree on a surge of tropical air into Florida Monday into Wednesday next week ahead of a cold front plunging into the southeastern states.

Local 10 Hurricane Specialist and Storm Surge Expert Michael Lowry says this will make for a stormy start to next week across South Florida whether or not an organized tropical system forms.

There are several more items included on this year’s tax-exempt list along with flashlights, generators, batteries, pet food and several household products.

Below is a list of all qualifying items:

Selling for $10 or less

•Dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

Selling for $15 or less

•Manual can openers

• Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

• Cat litter pans

• Pet waste disposal bags

• Hamster or rabbit substrate

Selling for $20 or less

•Reusable ice

• Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

• Pet pads

Selling for $25 or less

•Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

Selling for $30 or less

•Laundry detergent and supplies: powder, liquid, or pod detergent; fabric softener; dryer sheets; stain removers; bleach

• Toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and tissues, facial tissues

• Hand soap, bar soap, and body wash, sunscreen and sunblock

• Dish soap and detergents, including powder, liquid, or pod detergents or rinse agents that can be used in dishwashers

• Cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer

• Trash bags

Selling for $40 or less

•Portable self-powered light sources

• Pet beds

Selling for $50 or less

• Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

• Gas or diesel fuel tanks

• Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: ○ AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

Selling for $60 or less

• Nonelectric food storage coolers

• Portable power banks

Selling for $70 or less

•Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

• Fire extinguishers

• Carbon monoxide detectors

Selling for $100 or less

• Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

• Ground anchor systems

• Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

• Dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

• Over-the-counter pet medications

Selling for $3,000 or less

• Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

For further information on qualifying items, please call the Florida Department of Revenue at 850-488-6800. For the complete list of items click on this link.