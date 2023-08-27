DeSantis urges residents to be prepared as Tropical Storm Idalia moves toward Florida

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of Florida this week.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of Florida later this week.

Governor Ron DeSantis is urging residents to be vigilant and prepare for what’s to come.

Speaking from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis said Idalia is expected to become a hurricane by late Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.

“It could arrive in the state of Florida as strong as a Category 2 hurricane,” DeSantis said Sunday. “Floridians along our gulf coast should be vigilant, even if you are currently outside the cone.”

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible tornadoes to the west coast of Florida and the panhandle.

DeSantis says the state is ready.

“We have mobilized 1,100 National Guardsmen and they have at their disposal 2,400 high water vehicles, as well as 12 aircraft that can be used for rescue and recovery efforts,” he said.

The EOC in Tallahassee will go to a Level 1, with 24 hour operation beginning on Monday.

The governor is also warning residents about power outages, but mentions power companies will start staging personnel on Monday.

“If you are in the path of this storm, you should expect power outages, so please prepare for that,” DeSantis said.

This press conference comes a day after DeSantis issued an executive order, declaring a state of emergency for 33 counties that could get impacted, from Fort Myers to the panhandle.