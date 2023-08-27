Tropical Storm Idalia forms, forecast to impact Florida later this week

Tropical Depression 10 has strengthened along the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and is now Tropical Storm Idalia.

The storm is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week, potentially as a hurricane.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Idalia was located about 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The storm is moving east at 2 miles per hour.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through Sunday night.

A faster motion toward the north is expected on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Idalia is expected strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday, the NHC said.

In preparation for the impact of Idalia, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for over 30 Florida counties on Saturday.

South Florida’s tri-county area of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were not included on the governor’s list.

