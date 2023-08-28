Brothers helped surviving helicopter crash victims after their apartment roof caved in

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter fell from the sky in a fiery crash on Monday morning, killing two people and injuring four others.

The helicopter was observed with smoke coming from it before it plunged onto an apartment building located off North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Residents rushed out of the building and relatives rushed out to the scene in the moments following the crash.

Residents in that building, and in the surrounding areas, clearly shaken up as the tragedy played out in real time.

Two people onboard the helicopter escaped the burning wreckage, but BSO Capt. Terryson Jackson died along with a civilian on the ground.

Of the four survivors, two of them were brothers who Local 10 News was told were trying to help the crew members who were involved in the crash.

Cell phone video shows two of those EMS crew members up on the roof of the apartment building moments after the crash.

“Fortunately, they were able to crawl themselves out to safety,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “They both are in the hospital, right now. They did suffer some injuries but they’re going to be able to survive and recover from those injuries.”

Tony identified those surviving crew members as 31-year-old medic Mikael Chaguaceda, who has been with BSO for five years, and 37-year-old pilot Daron Roche, a four-year BSO veteran.

Quiana Carter was incredibly appreciative that her brothers survived a helicopter dropping out of the sky, through the roof of their apartment.

“They are very shaken up, very traumatized,” she said.

Carter spoke with Local 10 News Layron Livingston outside the emergency room at Broward Health North.

She says her brothers, Terran Vandiver and Lorenzo Snell, were awakened by the crash and the ceiling coming down on top of them.

Carter said they escaped out of a window, and then heard an explosion before trying to help the flight crew.

“They’re alive, they’re breathing, but beyond that I cannot say,” she said. “Just pray for us.”

Carter also said her thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones.

She said her family is hopeful her brothers will be able to leave the hospital sometime Monday.