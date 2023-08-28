Fire erupts at concrete plant in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted Monday morning at a concrete plant in west Miami-Dade.

The fire was reported at 4:43 a.m. at the CEMEX plant, located at 1200 NW 137th Ave. near Sweetwater.

Sky 10 was above the scene as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were working to extinguish the flames.

According to fire rescue officials, 18 units responded to the scene, using hose lines and aerial trucks to battle the flames from the exterior of the affected building.

As of 8 a.m., crews remained at the scene monitoring for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.