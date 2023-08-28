87º

Police identify victim killed after construction crane collapse in Miami

Man dies, 4 injured at HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami’s Coconut Grove

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Authorities identified the victim killed when a construction crane collapsed at a hospital property in Miami.

MIAMI – Police officers identified the man who died when a construction crane collapsed in Miami as Mario Andino, a 32-year-old construction worker.

Andino was working on a renovation at the HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami’s Coconut Grove when the crane collapsed at about 12:15 p.m., on Saturday, police said.

Neither police officers nor fire rescue personnel released the identities of the four others injured when the 200-foot crane bent prompting an evacuation.

Two of the injured were at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and two were at HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story.

