Police: Student arrested over Instagram video showing gun at Miami-Dade school

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Detectives accused a 19-year-old student of recording a video of himself in a Kia — while pointing a gun at a police car at his school in Miami-Dade County — and publishing it on Instagram on Monday.

Detectives identified the Instagram user “176thbaby” as Elijah Davis and the school as Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center, at 955 SE 18 Ave., in Homestead, according to the arrest form.

Surveillance video shows when the Kia that belongs to Davis’s mother was behind the police car, according to police. Detectives searched Davis’s bedroom and found the Glock 41 that he had displayed in the video, according to police.

Detectives also found magazines and live rounds and detained Davis to question him at the Miami-Dade Schools Police headquarters before arresting him, according to police.

Davis was facing charges of written threats to kill or cause bodily injury, improper exhibition of a firearm, exhibiting a weapon on school property, and carrying a concealed weapon, records show.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.