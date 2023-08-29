Key West residents brace for impact as Hurricane Idalia strengthens

Florida Keys residents are facing the impact of Hurricane Idalia as the area grapples with stormy weather and whipping winds.

KEY WEST, Fla. – Key West residents are facing the impact of Hurricane Idalia Tuesday as the area grapples with stormy weather and whipping winds.

A Local 10 News crew was at a resort in Key West Tuesday where palm trees in the area were swaying and the patio of the resort was soaked.

Although the Florida Keys won’t take the brunt of Idalia, plenty of rain bands are coming through and churning up water which could force a heavy cleanup.

While the storm’s path remains several hundred miles away from Key West, residents are preparing for the potential effects of the approaching storm.

Local 10 News’ tower camera was above Mallory Square getting pummeled and the famed Southernmost Point Buoy was spotted getting showered by crashing waves.

Key West Airport is technically open, but most flights have been canceled.

Squalls are making their way northeast up the island chain as Islamorada was hit with bands producing lightning making driving dangerous.

There have been no major incidents reported related to the weather as of Tuesday evening, according to Monroe County Fire Chief James Callahan.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph.