Rescues underway as Hurricane Idalia pummels Florida’s Gulf Coast

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning, with numerous rescues taking place amid heavy rains, gusty winds and flooding.

Some gas pumps in Perry were ripped from the ground and knocked over and thousands were left without power.

According to the National Hurricane Center, it’s the strongest storm to land in the Big Bend region in more than 120 years.

“It’s like hell down there. The wind was blowing this morning at about 80 miles an hour,” said Horseshoe Beach Resident Herman Neeley.

In Perry, about 20 miles from Keaton Beach, where Idalia made landfall, the rain and wind were so powerful it toppled a billboard and caused extensive damage to homes in the area.

“My house is down in Keaton. I don’t know if it’s there or not. We’ve never seen this before,” said one man.

Local 10 News spoke to one woman who has loved ones in Steinhatchee, which is just south of Perry. She was worried for their homes as they are located on the water.

“I mean, our boyfriends built that house and if they lose it, it’s not going to be good,” she said. “They have fishing boats because that’s what he does for a living -- house boats in the yard -- like they’re going to lose a lot.”

“The eye of Hurricane Idalia has left the state of Florida. The state is still being impacted by the storm’s bands and we’re seeing that particularly in the northern part of the state,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference on Friday.

But even to the south, like in Hudson, rising waters were prompting rescues.

“They were looking for people to see if there was anyone else still out there,” said one woman in Hudson.

In Hillsborough County, the sheriff’s office took to the sky to survey the damage.

The storm is on the move but the ripple effects in Florida will continue as some neighborhoods remain underwater.