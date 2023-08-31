‘It fell out of the sky!’: 911 calls released in BSO Air Rescue crash

Callers tell 911 dispatch what they are seeing as a BSO Air Rescue helicopter catches fire and crashes in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – “It’s a helicopter . . . looks like a medic helicopter, a red one, the whole back end is on fire,” one caller told 911 around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Another caller reported: “It was on fire. It just fell out of the sky and crashed.”

And someone nearby in his apartment tells the dispatcher: “There’s a massive fire right in front of my apartment complex.”

The crash of a BSO Air Rescue helicopter was reported just after 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, a half-mile southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony confirmed that, around 8:41 a.m., the flight crew was dispatched to a medical call regarding a traffic crash in North Lauderdale. A mother and her 4-year-old son had been hit by a car while waiting at a bus stop.

But while the crew was en route to the scene, the pilot was forced to cancel.

Cell phone video captured the moments when the helicopter could be seen trailing smoke one second, then spinning uncontrollably the next before the tail caught fire. In an instant, the aircraft crashed on top of an apartment building near NW 10th Street and Dixie Highway.

Tony confirmed that 50-year-old Terryson Jackson, a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue captain, was the person onboard the aircraft who died in the crash.

A woman inside the apartment building when the helicopter crash was also killed; her family identified her as 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton.

An investigation into what caused the crash continues by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.