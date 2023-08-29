Family members identify woman killed in Pompano Beach helicopter crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Family members are mourning the loss of a woman who was killed when a helicopter crashed into her Pompano Beach apartment building on Monday.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter that was on its way to a car accident crashed shortly after takeoff, falling through the roof of an apartment building and killing two people, with four others suffering injuries as a result.

Authorities identified 50-year-old Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Capt. Terryson Jackson, a 19-year-veteran of the force, as one of the victims who lost their life.

Tuesday, family members identified the second victim as 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton.

She was inside her home when the crash occurred.

Wheaton’s cousin told Local 10 News’ Sanela Sabovic that she was from South Carolina and that she was a kind and giving woman who always worked to keep her family together.

Family members said they are still in shock over her sudden and tragic passing.