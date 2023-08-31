Pasco County resident at a loss after Idalia: ‘I don’t know how I am going to replace it’

A plastic container with a stranger’s Christmas decorations floated into Barbara J. Gibbs’s property. There was also an abandoned red life vest on the grass right next to the muck left behind on Thursday.

HUDSON, Fla. – A plastic container with a stranger’s Christmas decorations floated into Barbara J. Gibbs’s property. There was also an abandoned red life vest on the grass right next to the muck left behind on Thursday.

Gibbs evacuated to avoid Hurricane Idalia, but its storm surge caused major flooding. The dirty water invaded her home in Hudson, a community at the westernmost end of Florida’s Pasco County.

The damage she found was so severe that the house was no longer safe to live in, and she was trying to salvage what was left behind.

“We have taken out what we can today, and boxed everything up, got a storage unit,” Gibbs said. “I don’t know how I am going to replace it.”

Gibbs and other residents at a loss said they were grateful that the powerful high-end Category 3 hurricane had only damaged their property.

“It’s things. At the end of the day, I am OK,” Gibbs said.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported there were two weather-related fatal crashes hours before the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday morning.

Idalia spun fast up the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into The Big Bend area of Florida with a storm surge estimated to be up to 15 feet high. According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is the first strong storm to hit The Big Bend region since Hurricane Easy in 1950.

Floridians in the west coast return to the destruction Hurricane Idalia left behind. The storm surge created a domino effect that included even fires.

