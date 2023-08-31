84º

WEATHER ALERT

Hurricane

How to help victims of Hurricane Idalia

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Idalia, Hurricane
Hurricane Idalia leaves a path of destruction behind in Cedar Key. (WPLG)

Hurricane Idalia swept through Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, leaving a path of destruction behind.

Below is a list of organizations you can donate to that are working on relief efforts.

American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross is assisting with providing food, shelter and relief supplies to those in need, along with providing emotional support services.

Global Empowerment Mission:

GEM is assisting Idalia victims by providing cash cards and supplies to those in need.

GoFundMe:

GoFundMe has created a general donation page for relief efforts related to any hurricanes during the 2023 hurricane season.

Feeding South Florida:

Providing food and water to thousands of residents.

Florida Disaster Fund:

Funds will go toward rebuilding and recovery efforts.

Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army has activated its emergency teams to help with relief efforts, including assisting with mobile feeding kitchens and handing out supplies to affect individuals.

United Way:

Those affected by Hurricane Idalia can call 211 for help receiving donations or information about shelters.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email