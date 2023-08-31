How to help victims of Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia leaves a path of destruction behind in Cedar Key.

Hurricane Idalia swept through Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, leaving a path of destruction behind.

Below is a list of organizations you can donate to that are working on relief efforts.

The American Red Cross is assisting with providing food, shelter and relief supplies to those in need, along with providing emotional support services.

GEM is assisting Idalia victims by providing cash cards and supplies to those in need.

GoFundMe has created a general donation page for relief efforts related to any hurricanes during the 2023 hurricane season.

Providing food and water to thousands of residents.

Funds will go toward rebuilding and recovery efforts.

The Salvation Army has activated its emergency teams to help with relief efforts, including assisting with mobile feeding kitchens and handing out supplies to affect individuals.

Those affected by Hurricane Idalia can call 211 for help receiving donations or information about shelters.