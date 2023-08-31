How to help victims of Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia swept through Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, leaving a path of destruction behind.
Below is a list of organizations you can donate to that are working on relief efforts.
American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross is assisting with providing food, shelter and relief supplies to those in need, along with providing emotional support services.
Global Empowerment Mission:
GEM is assisting Idalia victims by providing cash cards and supplies to those in need.
GoFundMe:
GoFundMe has created a general donation page for relief efforts related to any hurricanes during the 2023 hurricane season.
Feeding South Florida:
Providing food and water to thousands of residents.
Florida Disaster Fund:
Funds will go toward rebuilding and recovery efforts.
Salvation Army:
The Salvation Army has activated its emergency teams to help with relief efforts, including assisting with mobile feeding kitchens and handing out supplies to affect individuals.
United Way:
Those affected by Hurricane Idalia can call 211 for help receiving donations or information about shelters.