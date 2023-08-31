Police: Broken necklace led to shooting outside Miami apartment building

MIAMI – A man was arrested following a shooting that occurred last week outside an apartment building in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. last Friday, outside the Bay Parc Apartments at 1756 N. Bayshore Drive.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Louis Oliver Charles, 27, of North Miami Beach, called 911 to report that he had shot another man in self-defense.

Miami police said an officer met Charles in the lobby of the apartment building and he escorted him to the second floor of the parking garage where the shooting happened.

He then willingly went to the Miami police station to provide a statement to detectives.

According to the report, as the officer was at the scene with Charles, a woman called 911 to report that a man had been shot at the location and she was in a car with him on the way to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said the victim was rushed into surgery and listed in critical condition.

According to authorities, three witnesses met officers outside the hospital and agreed to go to the police station for questioning.

Two witnesses told detectives that Charles and the victim had gotten into an argument in the pool area of the apartment building over Charles breaking the victim’s necklace.

They said the victim and witnesses decided to leave the area after the altercation and went to the parking garage where their rental car was located.

According to the arrest report, one witness said the victim was standing near the trunk when she heard Charles yelling before hearing a loud bang.

She said she then saw another witness carrying the victim to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

According to the report, another witness told detectives that Charles had followed the group to the parking garage and “re-engaged the victim in a verbal altercation.” She said things escalated after the victim tried to punch Charles and missed.

She said Charles fell backward before shooting at the victim.

“The level of force used by the defendant is disproportionate to the level of force used by the victim,” the arrest report stated.

Charles faces one count of attempted murder.