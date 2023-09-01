Miami-Dade PD arrest father, son over $9K fraud scheme involving unlicensed contracting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Organized Crime Bureau announced the arrest of a father and son Friday after they were accused of contracting without a license and stealing over $9,000 from a woman for services they did not provide, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Aaron Anthony Jordan, 28, and Hector Manuel Jordan, 63, entered a contractual agreement with the victim to install impact windows and doors and represented themselves as licensed contractors.

Authorities said the victim told detectives that on June 13, 2022, she entered into a written contract with the company Hurricane Impact Window Authority, which is owned by Aaron Jordan.

The company was asked to furnish and install six impact windows and one sliding glass door at her home, located near the 14000 block of Southwest 183rd Terrace.

According to the report, Hector Jordan prepared the contract and indicated that the total amount for the entire job was $9,914.35.

Police said the victim provided a $5,950 deposit in a form of a check to Hector Jordan and the check was then deposited into a J.P. Morgan Chase Bank account under Aaron Jordan.

Authorities said the contracted job never commenced despite the victim making numerous attempts to contact Aaron Jordan and Hector Jordan so that they could begin the work.

According to investigators, Aaron Jordan and Hector Jordan continued to make false promises about when they could start the work.

Police said after receiving payment to complete the jobs, both men failed to perform the contractual duties and did not refund the victim’s money, nor did they begin the contracted job at the victim’s home.

According to the State of Florida Construction Industries Licensing Board and the Miami-Dade County’s Construction Trading Board, both men and their company, Hurricane Impact Window Authority, were not licensed.

Detectives said they made numerous calls to Aaron Jordan but were unable to get in contact with him.

According to police, Aaron Jordan was taken into custody during a traffic stop after making an illegal left turn on Northwest 99th Avenue and Northwest 25th Terrace in Sweetwater.

Aaron Jordan’s arrest report stated that he refused to speak to detectives and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to detectives, Hector Jordan was located at his home near the 9600 block of Southwest 81st Lane, and was transported to the Miami-Dade police Kendall district station for questioning.

During the interview, Hector Jordan confessed that he never returned to the jobsite nor attempted to return the victim’s deposit, police said.

Authorities said after being questioned about refunding the victim’s deposit, he stated the company did not have the funds and began to have monetary issues last December.

However, an exchange of emails between the victim and Hector Jordan in January revealed that there were allegedly delays from the supplier, the arrest report stated.

Hector Jordan was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to Aaron Jordan’s arrest report, he is facing multiple charges that include third-degree grand theft, contracting without a license and organized scheme to defraud.

Jail records show Hector Jordan faces charges of third-degree grand theft and contracting without a license.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. If you feel that you have been a victim of fraud, please call MDPD’s Organized Crime Bureau at 305-994-1000.