Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends Matilda, Yeti

The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Matilda to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said Matilda is mixed with German Shephard and could be mixed with Belgian Malinois.

She says Matilda was brought into the shelter from Citrus County before Hurricane Idalia hit the area.

According to Wachter, Matilda was sadly part of a neglect case from a previous owner after being severely underweight after spending a lot of time in a backyard or crate.

Matilda loves her mini swimming pool and is extremely friendly and loyal. A previous shelter said Matilda does well with other dogs and could do well around cats that are not extremely active.

Wachter also spoke to Local 10 about Yeti.

Yeti is about 8 weeks old and was found abandoned in a cooler in front of the Humane Society’s admissions department.

Wachter said there are about three dozen cats under the age of six months that are at the shelter and are looking for a forever home.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.

The HSBC will be closed on Monday for Labor Day, but they are encouraging others to come before or after to adopt their new furry friend.