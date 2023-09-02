Miami police search for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Little Havana

Jade Sotelo, 12, was last seen in Little Havana on Saturday.

MIAMI – Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday.

According to detectives, Jade Sotelo, was last seen in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Investigators said Sotelo is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and the same blue pants that are in the picture at the top of the page.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Nardoni or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or email SVU@miami-police.org.