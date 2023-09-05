BSO: Woman upset over parking space uses bear spray on toddler

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies booked a 19-year-old Deerfield Beach woman into the Broward County jail over the weekend after accusing her of pepper-spraying her sister and a toddler.

According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, before the spraying, Danica Chakira Hightower had been arguing with her sister over a parking space late Friday night outside of her apartment in the 200 block of Southwest Third Street.

Deputies said Hightower got out of her vehicle, took out a 9-ounce can of Guard Alaska bear spray and used it on her sister, who was standing outside of a vehicle.

According to the arrest report, another woman was sitting in the vehicle with her 21-month-old son. Deputies said as Hightower continued spraying, she hit the toddler through the vehicle’s open window.

BSO Deputy Richard Attonito wrote in the report that the young boy was in an “extreme state of distress” after being sprayed.

Hightower appeared in court Saturday on charges of aggravated child abuse and burglary with assault or battery — both first-degree felonies — and a misdemeanor charge of battery causing bodily harm.

A Broward County judge ordered her to have no contact with the victims in the case. She was later released on bond.