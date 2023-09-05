Caught on Camera: Man pistol-whipped in broad daylight in Deerfield Beach

A vicious attack was caught on camera over the summer in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who repeatedly pistol-whipped another man in Deerfield Beach.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis confirmed Tuesday that the attack, which was captured on surveillance video, happened in broad daylight just before 8 p.m. July 20 near the 100 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

The victim told detectives he was attacked near a parking lot by a man who is unknown to him.

“Surveillance video of the incident shows the victim walking down a sidewalk prior to the assault,” St. Louis wrote in a news release. “The subject is seen exiting a light-colored vehicle and approaching the victim. The two appear to exchange words, and that is when detectives say the subject reaches into his waistband and pulls out a gun. The two then wrestle for the firearm before the perpetrator gains control and repeatedly strikes the victim.”

St. Louis said the victim desperately tried to defend himself as the altercation spilled into the roadway.

The video shows the armed man then stopping and walking back to his vehicle, where another person hands him what detectives believe was a rifle.

“The victim quickly walks away as the subject, now armed with a long-barreled firearm, walks around the parked car in his direction. The subject then enters the vehicle, with his accomplice, and flees the scene,” St. Louis wrote.

Anyone with information about the attacker’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4328 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.