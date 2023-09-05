83º

Police: 2 in custody following armed carjacking in North Miami Beach that led to police shooting

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

An armed carjacking in North Miami Beach Tuesday morning led to a police shooting, authorities confirmed.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two suspects were detained Tuesday morning following an armed carjacking that led to a crash and bailout, North Miami Beach police confirmed.

According to authorities, the carjacking occurred in North Miami Beach and led to a crash and bailout in Sunny Isles Beach.

Authorities confirmed that at least one police officer fired their gun during the incident, but no one was injured.

“There is no threat to the community at this time,” North Miami Beach police posted on X.

No other details were immediately released.

