Police: 2 in custody following armed carjacking in North Miami Beach that led to police shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two suspects were detained Tuesday morning following an armed carjacking that led to a crash and bailout, North Miami Beach police confirmed.

According to authorities, the carjacking occurred in North Miami Beach and led to a crash and bailout in Sunny Isles Beach.

Authorities confirmed that at least one police officer fired their gun during the incident, but no one was injured.

“There is no threat to the community at this time,” North Miami Beach police posted on X.

@myNMBPolice is currently investigating an armed carjacking which ultimately resulted in an officer involved shooting. There are several active scenes in North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) September 5, 2023

No other details were immediately released.

