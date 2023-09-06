4 charged in cross-county chop shop operation, Miami-Dade police say

From left to right: Sept. 5 booking photos of Brayan Baena-Castanera, Yohan Cocho-Rodriguez and Didier Garcia-Rodriguez and an August booking photo of Darian Rubiera-Lima

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police accused four men of dismantling stolen cars for parts across Miami-Dade County in an operation that stretched from the far northern to the far southern edges of the county.

They took three of the men into custody Tuesday. The fourth, who had been previously arrested, remained at large as of Wednesday, arrest reports state.

According to the reports, the case began after detectives executed a search warrant in August and uncovered stolen cars, a wireless GPS signal jamming device, a forklift, cutting tools and fraudulent vehicle identification numbers at a home in the 22000 block of Southwest 194th Avenue in the rural Redland area.

They took Darian Rubiera-Lima, 35, into custody after the raid.

Police arrested three other men, Brayan Baena-Castanera, 20, Yohan Cocho-Rodriguez, 30, and Didier Garcia-Rodriguez, 43, Tuesday after a traffic stop outside of a home in Miami Gardens allegedly used in the operation.

That came after an Aug. 11 search warrant at the home, located in the 3800 block of Northwest 172nd Terrace, according to an arrest report. The three men also resided at the address.

At the Miami Gardens property, officers found a stolen license plate, numerous keys and key fobs, along with numerous vehicle components, like bodies, chassis, suspension parts, body panels and windshields, according to an arrest report.

Additionally, police said they found several vehicle bodies cut in half, glass removal tools and a vehicle key cutting device.

They said they also found a forklift registered to Rubiera-Lima who police said remained at large.

The four faced multiple felony charges following their arrests, including operating a chop shop and third-degree grand theft.

Baena-Castanera, Cocho-Rodriguez and Garcia-Rodriguez, all Cuban nationals, remained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on immigration holds as of Wednesday afternoon.