Dog recovering after being stabbed, dumped off I-595 exit ramp in Fort Lauderdale

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A dog is recovering at an animal hospital in Deerfield Beach after it was found badly injured after being stabbed and then thrown on the side of the road on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night.

Animal rescue crews told Local 10 News they believe the dog was stabbed and slashed before eventually being dumped out and later found off the side of the road on the 595-exit ramp onto Federal Highway.

A veterinarian at Deer Run Animal Hospital in Deerfield Beach said the dog, who was identified as a 1 to 2-year-old male Pitbull mix named Zeus, arrived at the hospital bleeding profusely from a deep cut to his chest cavity from an apparent stab wound.

Kay Khaleel, a good Samaritan, told Local 10 News that she found Zeus on the side of the road and took him to the hospital where doctors at Deer Run Animal Hospital performed extensive surgery.

Khaleel said she was certain that after finding the dog, he wasn’t hit by a car and was abused by another person.

“It looked like someone threw him out and just sliced him. First, I thought he got hit by a car, but I think he got sliced by somebody,” she said.

Dr. Lance Weidenbaum told Local 10 News that he was happy with the outcome of the surgery and believes Zeus is on his way to recovery.

“I’m happy with the surgery, how he’s gonna respond to the surgery. I would say his prognosis is fair to good,” he said.

Weidenbaum believes the dog may have received the injury from a knife because it was a very clean cut, although he wasn’t able to confirm that the incident came from an act of animal abuse.

IHeart Animal Rescue will foster Zeus as soon as he is released from the hospital and is raising money to help pay for his recovery/ surgery expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

You can also click here for more information on IHeart Animal Rescue and their organization that will help foster Zeus and other animals in need of homes.