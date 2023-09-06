86º

Family of woman killed in BSO chopper crash declines agency’s offer to pay for funeral

Family of Lurean Wheaton retains attorney; Wheaten’s funeral to be held Saturday in South Carolina

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has offered to pay for the funeral of 65-year-old Lurean Wheaton, who was killed last week when a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into her apartment building in Pompano Beach, but her family has declined the agency’s offer, Local 10 News learned Wednesday.

The Wheaton family has since retained an attorney.

Wheaton was killed Aug. 28 as she slept in her own bed when the chopper crashed through her ceiling. Her boyfriend survived by chance after making a random trip to the restroom.

The victim’s funeral expenses have already been taken care of and services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at a church in her native South Carolina.

BSO has also offered to reimburse the family for expenses, but through their attorney, they have declined to accept the subsequent offer as well.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Capt. Terryson Jackson, 50, also died in the crash.

“Unfortunately in the crash, he was trapped. (He) could not get out, and we lost him,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said last week at a press conference.

Pilot Daron Roche, 37, who has been with BSO for four years and firefighter/paramedic Mikael “Mike” Chaguaceda, 31, who has been with BSO for five years, were able to crawl out of the helicopter and survived their injuries.

Members of the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

