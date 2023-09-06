FIU rated No. 4 best public university, Wall Street Journal reports

MIAMI – Florida International University was rated the No. 29 university in the nation and the fourth-ranked public university Wednesday, according to the America’s Best Colleges 2024 rankings published by the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ also ranks FIU in the top 10 overall, both for social mobility and student experience, according to an FIU news release.

According to an FIU spokesperson, the rankings were compiled by The Wall Street Journal and College Pulse, in collaboration with the independent market research firm Statista.

The WSJ’s America’s Best Colleges 2024 said its ranking aims to guide prospective students across the nation and were based on:

Student and Alumni Surveys: Over 60,000 undergraduates and recent undergraduate alumni were asked by College Pulse to provide feedback on colleges that are a great value to its students in terms of tuition, learning environment, degree completion, and the likelihood of a higher salary after graduation.

Student Outcomes Metrics: A variety of metrics around student outcomes were used to compare salary impact vs. similar colleges, the number of years to pay off net price, and graduation rates vs. similar colleges. An assessment of level of diversity on campus also was a part of the analysis.

“FIU is a great return on investment and this ranking is the latest indication that FIU is providing an excellent university experience, in and out of the classroom, that supports student success,” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell in the news release issued Wednesday. “This is more proof that FIU is Forward-thinking, Innovative, Unstoppable.”

According to the publication, “The WSJ’s college rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of over 1,000 colleges and universities, taking into account a variety of factors that are deemed important for students and their future success. Unlike many other college rankings, which often focus solely on measures such as academic reputation or endowment size, the WSJ’s rankings take into account a wide range of factors, including the earning potential of graduates, the level of student debt, and the cost of attendance.”